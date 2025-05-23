Why is Apple trying to jam up a bill in Texas that protects children online?





The bill already passed the state legislature with majorities that would allow any veto from the governor to be overturned. Abbott has not yet said whether he plans to sign the legislation. For its part, Apple lobbied heavily against the bill in the weeks before it passed the state legislature. For example, one group funded by Apple covered the Austin area with ads claiming that porn websites were the ones backing the legislation. Besides Apple, Google is also trying to prevent the bill from becoming law in Texas.

Apple claims that it would like to help improve the safety of children online. However, the tech giant says that the Texas bill threatens user privacy. “If enacted, app marketplaces will be required to collect and keep sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan who wants to download an app, even if it’s an app that simply provides weather updates or sports scores," says Apple.







The bill would require Apple and Google to verify the age of every device owner. If the device owner is a minor, his/her app store account must be tied in with an account used by one of the child's parents. When the child wants to download an app, one of the parents will receive a notification and be asked to approve or decline the app download.





So far, nine states have proposed similar legislation and it is law in one, Utah. Texas would become the largest state to pass "App Store accountability" legislation if Apple and Google fail to prevent it from getting signed by the governor in its current form. A federal version of the legislation has been introduced starting the process that could send the bill to the White House to be signed.





Social media apps like X and Snap, along with Meta Platforms (owner of Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger) have also been trying to convince lawmakers that the practice of checking out the age of device users, which is known as age-gating, should be the responsibility of app storefronts and not individual apps. A victory in Texas could give the federal bill momentum.





Apple and Google are against the bill and no matter what they claim are the reasons why, if age-gating becomes federal law, it is going to cost Apple and Google money to police their devices.

