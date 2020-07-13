Apple's phenomenal AirPods Pro are on sale at an unusually high discount today only





If you're not willing to wait all that time for an upgraded "hearables" device, you can always opt for one of the many low-cost AirPods alternatives currently available from many different companies... or take advantage of one of the very rare deals offered by an authorized retailer like Amazon or major carrier like Verizon on the heavyweight champions of this thriving industry.





Interestingly, said deals seem to be taking place a little more often of late, with Amazon-owned Woot slashing a cool 35 bucks off the AirPods Pro list price today only. This is a slightly smaller discount than the one available at the e-tailer's parent company just last month, but predictably enough, that particular killer deal vanished pretty quickly and never came back.













That makes the newest Woot promotion by far the best one you can take advantage of at the time of this writing, eclipsing Verizon's discount from last week that's actually still available. While the AirPods Pros are technically listed at $224.99 instead of a $249.99 MSRP, you simply need to add the item to your shopping cart and Woot will automatically shave an extra $10 off in honor of its 16th birthday.





At $214.99, it's hard to argue with the value provided by these sleek and powerful true wireless earbuds featuring state-of-the-art active noise cancellation functionality, immersive sound, a sweat and water-resistant design, as well as a solid 4.5 hours of battery life between charges that a handy wireless charging case can take over the 24-hour mark.





Of course, that still doesn't make the AirPods Pro cheaper than some of its greatest rivals, but it's also difficult to find a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with better reviews than these bad boys . And yes, in case you're wondering, these deeply discounted items are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, shipping for free (for Amazon Prime members) alongside a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty.



