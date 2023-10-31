Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Amazon is treating early holiday shoppers to an irresistible deal on Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro 2
Are you looking for a nice and thoughtful Christmas gift for an Apple-obsessed loved one that won't cost you an arm and a leg right now? You probably can't go wrong with the second-gen AirPods Pro... for the second consecutive holiday season, and if you hurry, you can save big on the recently revised version of these extremely well-reviewed noise-cancelling earbuds.

Yes, we're talking about the 2023 edition bundled with a "modern" USB-C charging case, which is obviously otherwise identical to the original Lightning-powered 2022 model. Even the $249 list price technically went unchanged when Apple added the universal charging port to the AirPods Pro 2's case last month, although it didn't take long for retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to knock that down to $199.

But now you're looking at spending a whopping 60 bucks less than usual, which equates to a decidedly hefty 24 percent discount, and unlike just a few weeks back, you can claim this deal without a Prime subscription or anything else of that sort.

Amazon's sweet new promotion, which is not currently matched by Best Buy, has a distinctive Black Friday smell to it, so you shouldn't be surprised if this $60 discount returns in a few weeks or even if it refuses to go away until Thanksgiving. 

That being said, it's never wise to have guarantees about these types of things, and if you plan on buying probably the best wireless earbuds you can pair with an iPhone, you might as well pull the trigger today and cross one item off your holiday shopping list without breaking the bank.

In addition to USB-C technology, Apple's "new" AirPods Pro 2 obviously have top-shelf active noise cancellation going for them, as well as outstanding overall sound performance, solid battery life, flawless connectivity, and a design that's essentially become a staple of the wireless audio industry.
