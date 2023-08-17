Grab Apple's best high-end earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 with a sweet discount from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Great-sounding earbuds always come at a hefty price. Fortunately for you, Amazon is giving you a chance to save a pretty decent sum on a pair of amazing earbuds right now, cushioning the blow your bank account is going to take with your new high-end purchase.
The earbuds we are talking about are Apple's high-end, incredibly awesome sounding, noise canceling, stylish AirPods Pro 2. That's right. Apple's best earbuds are currently down by 20% on Amazon, which means you can save $50 on these bad boys if you act fast and get a pair through this deal.
However, if you are just in the market for a new pair of AirPods and don't want to spend a lot of money, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is also selling the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at a sweet 23% discount, which translates into $30 in savings.
But let's talk a bit more about the star of this article, the AirPods Pro 2. Being high-end earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 sound phenomenal. They support Apple's famous Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound three-dimensional, further enhancing your listening experience. In case you don't like how the AirPods Pro 2 sound out of the box, you can tailor them to your liking through Apple's Music app.
In addition to great sound and very, very impressive ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 have a pretty decent battery life. On their own, these tiny earphones last up to 6 hours or to 5.5 hours on a single charge with Spatial Audio enabled. Add the case, and your total listening time goes up to 30 hours on a single charge.
The AirPods Pro 2 are just special. They have great design, great sound, incredible ANC, and pretty decent battery life. All of these features position Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro among the best wireless earbuds on the market. And Amazon's current sweet $50 discount on them adds another reason why you should just go ahead and buy one of these to complement your iPhone right now.
The earbuds we are talking about are Apple's high-end, incredibly awesome sounding, noise canceling, stylish AirPods Pro 2. That's right. Apple's best earbuds are currently down by 20% on Amazon, which means you can save $50 on these bad boys if you act fast and get a pair through this deal.
However, if you are just in the market for a new pair of AirPods and don't want to spend a lot of money, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is also selling the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at a sweet 23% discount, which translates into $30 in savings.
But let's talk a bit more about the star of this article, the AirPods Pro 2. Being high-end earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 sound phenomenal. They support Apple's famous Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound three-dimensional, further enhancing your listening experience. In case you don't like how the AirPods Pro 2 sound out of the box, you can tailor them to your liking through Apple's Music app.
However, the area where the AirPods Pro 2 truly shine is not the audio quality; it's ANC. These earbuds have surreal active noise canceling capable of muting the whole universe.
In addition to great sound and very, very impressive ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 have a pretty decent battery life. On their own, these tiny earphones last up to 6 hours or to 5.5 hours on a single charge with Spatial Audio enabled. Add the case, and your total listening time goes up to 30 hours on a single charge.
The AirPods Pro 2 are just special. They have great design, great sound, incredible ANC, and pretty decent battery life. All of these features position Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro among the best wireless earbuds on the market. And Amazon's current sweet $50 discount on them adds another reason why you should just go ahead and buy one of these to complement your iPhone right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: