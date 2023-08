Grab Apple's best high-end earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 with a sweet discount from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Save $50! Grab the amazing Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) from Amazon for $50 OFF their price. These earbuds sound great, have incredible ANC and nice battery life. $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): Save $30! Grab the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) from Amazon for $30 OFF their price. The earbuds have a good sound and offer 24 hours of listening time with the case. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

However, if you are just in the market for a new pair of AirPods and don't want to spend a lot of money, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is also selling the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at a sweet 23% discount, which translates into $30 in savings.But let's talk a bit more about the star of this article, the AirPods Pro 2. Being high-end earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 sound phenomenal. They support Apple's famous Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound three-dimensional, further enhancing your listening experience. In case you don't like how the AirPods Pro 2 sound out of the box, you can tailor them to your liking through Apple's Music app.However, the area where the AirPods Pro 2 truly shine is not the audio quality; it's ANC. These earbuds have surreal active noise canceling capable of muting the whole universe.In addition to great sound and very, very impressive ANC, the AirPods Pro 2 have a pretty decent battery life. On their own, these tiny earphones last up to 6 hours or to 5.5 hours on a single charge with Spatial Audio enabled. Add the case, and your total listening time goes up to 30 hours on a single charge.The AirPods Pro 2 are just special. They have great design, great sound, incredible ANC, and pretty decent battery life. All of these features position Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro among the best wireless earbuds on the market . And Amazon's current sweet $50 discount on them adds another reason why you should just go ahead and buy one of these to complement your iPhone right now.