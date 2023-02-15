Apple's premium AirPods 3 haven't been this affordable in a minute





Commercially released back in the fall of 2021, these teeny-tiny bad boys have obviously been eclipsed by 2022's AirPods Pro 2 . But if you don't think you necessarily need active noise cancellation, the non-Pro third-gen AirPods currently deliver pretty great bang for your buck at $20 under their $169.99 list price.

Apple AirPods 3 True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Lightning Charging Case $20 off (12%) $149 99 $169 99 Buy at Walmart





That's clearly not what we'd normally call a super-deep price cut, but it does put a big enough gap between the AirPods 3 and the $200 AirPods Pro 2 ( recently discounted from $250 ) to make the former option feel like an interesting value proposition right now.





$149.99 is not a new all-time low price for the non-noise-cancelling third-generation AirPods, but to our knowledge, what you're looking at here today is the biggest discount of 2023 so far.





Even without state-of-the-art ANC technology, these are undeniably some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy and pair with your iPhone, rocking many other super-premium features and capabilities like Personalized Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, and overall stunning sound quality while looking as clean and sleek as Apple 's little headphones come these days.





The AirPods 3's appeal at 150 bucks is somewhat threatened by the Beats Fit Pro's markdown from a $200 list price to, you've guessed it, $150. Those are noise-cancelling earbuds manufactured by none other than Apple, mind you, and built to natively support both iPhones and Android handsets, but although handy in certain environments, the wingtip design is definitely not for everyone.





If you prefer the AirPods "vibe", now's the time to head over to Walmart and pull the trigger before stocks inevitably run out, at least at this newly reduced price.