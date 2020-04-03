Apple takes a big step toward improving Siri

One area where Apple really needs some help is with Siri. The digital assistant pales next to Google Assistant often times coming up with a great answer, but for a different question. In many situations, Siri refers the user to a web page instead of giving a direct answer. In some cases, Siri just might not understand what you are asking her to do. But an acquisition that Apple made today might help solve this problem.

We could see an improvement in Siri starting with 2021's iPhone 13 series







Apple, as is its wont, reportedly purchased a company under the radar called Voysis. Located in Dublin, Ireland, the outfit offers a platform that allows a digital assistant to better understand the human language. According to Bloomberg , the assistants that Voysis usually works with are found embedded inside online shopping apps. The firm's now-removed website says that the company's technology makes it easier for these shopping apps to quickly respond to such inquiries as "I need a new LED TV" and "My budget is $1,000." Using voice search can help a consumer obtain an answer to a question three times faster than by typing it. The company's AI-based technology is bought by shopping apps and embedded into these apps' own voice assistants.













Voysis' technology works with Wavenets, a system that uses AI to deliver more human-like computer speech. It was first developed in 2016 by DeepMind, a company that Google had purchased two years before because of its AI. capabilities Even though Google paid $500 million for the firm, it runs independently. Peter Cahill, the co-founder of Voysis, said a couple of years ago that once the AI is trained to "think" for itself, the software can be reduced to a size of just 25MB of memory (about the same size of four Apple Music songs) so that it can be used on a smartphone even when the handset is not connected to the internet.



