Apple is already releasing a new 'special edition' of the 2024 Beats Pill speaker





This comes mere months after the official announcement of a redesigned and vastly upgraded Beats Pill, which obviously means Apple is bringing no additional sound improvements or under-the-hood revisions to the table. Instead, the existing Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red colorways are simply being joined by new Light Gray and Dark Gray shades developed in collaboration with none other than Kim Kardashian.

If that partnership sounds unusual, you might not be as big of a fan of the Beats brand as you think. That's because Apple and Kim K. have actually joined their creative forces a couple of times before, with the results being... a little flashier than these two new "special edition" Beats Pill colors. We're talking about the over-ear Studio Pro headphones in "Dune", "Earth", and "Moon" flavors, as well as the true wireless Fit Pro earbuds in... Dune, Earth, and Moon paint jobs.





Naturally, the two gray-coated Beats Pill versions are priced at the same $149.99 as all other color options, but for the time being, you cannot order the latest fruits of Kim Kardashian's imagination, and of course, you cannot get a discount on them either. The arguably more eye-catching black, gold, and red-painted speakers, meanwhile, are sold at 20 bucks under their list price on Amazon, recently scoring even heftier discounts with no strings attached, which means the exact same deals could be available again on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday next month.









For what it's worth, the extended collaboration between Apple and Kim Kardashian has also resulted in one of the company's most hilarious commercials to date. This stars Ben Marshall from comedy group "Please Don't Destroy" and Saturday Night Live as Kim K.'s tireless personal Beats Pill assistant and music curator. Unfortunately, your 150 bucks will obviously not be enough to get you one of those as well.