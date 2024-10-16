See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Apple is already releasing a new 'special edition' of the 2024 Beats Pill speaker

You may find this hard to believe, but after an excruciating wait of almost nine years between the Beats Pill+ and the 2024 reimagined "standard" Pill, Apple fans and portable Bluetooth speaker buyers in general are already getting an interesting new "special" option in time for the holidays.

This comes mere months after the official announcement of a redesigned and vastly upgraded Beats Pill, which obviously means Apple is bringing no additional sound improvements or under-the-hood revisions to the table. Instead, the existing Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red colorways are simply being joined by new Light Gray and Dark Gray shades developed in collaboration with none other than Kim Kardashian.

If that partnership sounds unusual, you might not be as big of a fan of the Beats brand as you think. That's because Apple and Kim K. have actually joined their creative forces a couple of times before, with the results being... a little flashier than these two new "special edition" Beats Pill colors. We're talking about the over-ear Studio Pro headphones in "Dune", "Earth", and "Moon" flavors, as well as the true wireless Fit Pro earbuds in... Dune, Earth, and Moon paint jobs.

Naturally, the two gray-coated Beats Pill versions are priced at the same $149.99 as all other color options, but for the time being, you cannot order the latest fruits of Kim Kardashian's imagination, and of course, you cannot get a discount on them either. The arguably more eye-catching black, gold, and red-painted speakers, meanwhile, are sold at 20 bucks under their list price on Amazon, recently scoring even heftier discounts with no strings attached, which means the exact same deals could be available again on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday next month.

Video Thumbnail

For what it's worth, the extended collaboration between Apple and Kim Kardashian has also resulted in one of the company's most hilarious commercials to date. This stars Ben Marshall from comedy group "Please Don't Destroy" and Saturday Night Live as Kim K.'s tireless personal Beats Pill assistant and music curator. Unfortunately, your 150 bucks will obviously not be enough to get you one of those as well.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

