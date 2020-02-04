DOJ calls in iOS app developers for questioning in investigation of Apple
July 10th, 2008 was a ground-breaking day in smartphone history. That was the date when Apple launched the App Store. Three months later, the doors opened on the Android Market. The App Store was always one step ahead of the Android Market (later renamed the Google Play Store) in terms of the number of apps it offered and the amount of money it paid out to app developers. Yesterday Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google has paid developers more than $80 billion since day one (not including China). This was announced via a tweet sent by Google Senior Vice President Hiroshi Lockheimer.
Justice Department is speaking to app developers as it investigates Apple and the App Store
Also, keep in mind that the actual amount of money flowing into Apple and Google was actually higher than the amount paid to the developers. That's because both tech giants take a 30% cut of the revenue generated by paid apps. Apple's cut, also known as the "Apple Tax," has led the Justice Department to launch an anti-trust investigation into Apple and the App Store. Google allows users to sideload apps on Android, something Apple doesn't allow and explains why it is Apple's app storefront that is being looked at for possible antitrust violations.
Reuters is reporting today that some iOS app developers have been brought in for questioning by DOJ officials. The CEO of app developer Mobicip, Suren Ramasubbu, told Reuters that he spoke with the Justice Department about Apple back in November. The company's app, which allows parents to control what their kid can see on an iPhone, was temporarily removed from the App Store last November because Apple said that it didn't meet its requirements. The app currently has over 1 million users. While Apple didn't comment, it referenced a statement on its website that says that apps in the App Store "are held to a high standard for privacy, security, and content."
However, privacy and security are only part of the issue. Music streamer Spotify says that the 30% Apple Tax gives Apple's own Apple Music app an unfair advantage. Spotify has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Apple. And Last year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that a class action suit could proceed against Apple. The plaintiffs allege that Apple's 30% cut forces them to pay more for apps than they would be paying otherwise.
The investigation by the DOJ into Apple is one of four being conducted against four big tech firms including Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Each of the investigations focuses on something different. For example, Google is being looked at for becoming too large and unwieldy while some Republicans have accused it of suppressing conservatives online. Attorney General William Barr has previously said that he would have all of the investigations wrapped up by the end of this year.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):