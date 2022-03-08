Apex Legends is finally live on mobile but you probably won't be able to test it

Apex Legends is finally live on mobile but you probably won't be able to test it1
Last month news broke that there was going to be a soft launch on iOS devices in selected countries on March 1st but that was delayed“due to current world events.” Now the game is finally live in those 10 countries, participating in the soft launch, and if you’re lucky you might be able to try it.
Apex Legends Mobile is live in the following countries:
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- Mexico
- Peru
- Argentina
- Colombia
If you happen to live in one of the aforementioned countries, you can download the game on both Android and iPhone devices. The official global release of Apex Legends Mobile could be imminent - once enough feedback from the soft launch has been gathered we might get to play the game everywhere in the world.
