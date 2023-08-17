Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Another price hike for Amazon Music Unlimited, this time Prime members will pay more

Apps
Another price hike for Amazon Music Unlimited, this time Prime members will pay more
“I want to pay more for the same service!” said no one ever, yet here we are: Amazon Music Unlimited is raising prices for certain subscription plans, including Amazon Prime members.

Following Spotify’s recent price hike and YouTube Premium’s monthly subscription increase, now it’s time for Amazon Music Unlimited to announce the news (via 9to5Mac). It’s like they’re taking turns at this point. Apple Music raised its plans almost a year ago, so maybe this coming fall it will be their turn again… (we really hope this joke does not materialize).

This is not even the first time Amazon Music Unlimited has raised its prices this year alone. At the beginning of 2023, they upped individual and student subscription plans from $9.99 to $10.99 and from $4.99 to $5.99, respectively. In 2022, the Music Unlimited for Prime subscription went from $8 to $9 per month ($79 to $89 annually).

The price increases are to go into effect immediately for new customers. Current Amazon Music Unlimited users are given a little more than a month – they will be charged more come September 19. For the record, Amazon claims that price increases will “bring you even more content and features” in the future.

Who’ll pay more?


So, the individual plan for Prime members for Amazon Music Unlimited is changing from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. If you’re the type of person who’s into single yearly payments, you can kiss the current $89 goodbye and say hello to the new 12-month tariff: $99.

Those on the family plan will too face a $1 increase for the monthly subscription rate, and $10 for the year-round plan: from $15.99 to $16.99, and, respectively, from $159 to $169.

For those that are wondering what type of Amazon Music type of subscription would suit them best, here’s a nice comparison chart between Free, Prime and Unlimited.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless