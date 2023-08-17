Another price hike for Amazon Music Unlimited, this time Prime members will pay more
“I want to pay more for the same service!” said no one ever, yet here we are: Amazon Music Unlimited is raising prices for certain subscription plans, including Amazon Prime members.
Following Spotify’s recent price hike and YouTube Premium’s monthly subscription increase, now it’s time for Amazon Music Unlimited to announce the news (via 9to5Mac). It’s like they’re taking turns at this point. Apple Music raised its plans almost a year ago, so maybe this coming fall it will be their turn again… (we really hope this joke does not materialize).
The price increases are to go into effect immediately for new customers. Current Amazon Music Unlimited users are given a little more than a month – they will be charged more come September 19. For the record, Amazon claims that price increases will “bring you even more content and features” in the future.
So, the individual plan for Prime members for Amazon Music Unlimited is changing from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. If you’re the type of person who’s into single yearly payments, you can kiss the current $89 goodbye and say hello to the new 12-month tariff: $99.
For those that are wondering what type of Amazon Music type of subscription would suit them best, here’s a nice comparison chart between Free, Prime and Unlimited.
This is not even the first time Amazon Music Unlimited has raised its prices this year alone. At the beginning of 2023, they upped individual and student subscription plans from $9.99 to $10.99 and from $4.99 to $5.99, respectively. In 2022, the Music Unlimited for Prime subscription went from $8 to $9 per month ($79 to $89 annually).
Who’ll pay more?
Those on the family plan will too face a $1 increase for the monthly subscription rate, and $10 for the year-round plan: from $15.99 to $16.99, and, respectively, from $159 to $169.
