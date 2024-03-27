Up Next:
Another Nothing Phone (2a) update is here and it makes flagship Nothing Phone (2) users mad
It's been exactly a week since Nothing rolled out its last Nothing Phone (2a) update. On March 20, the budget-friendly handset from Nothing got the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update which brought improvements in the camera department, fixed some bugs and, overall, enhanced the system stability.
Now, it's update o'clock again, as Nothing's team puts it, and the Nothing OS 2.5.4.a update is here. Here's what it does:
General improvements:
Bug fixes:
To upgrade, head to Settings > System > System Update.
Showing your brand-new crowd-pleaser love and affection is great. No brand should neglect its more available devices, but is it possible that Nothing is forgetting about something – their flagship, for example?
That's what Nothing Phone (2) owners have been meditating on recently. They're using the Nothing Phone (2a)'s update announcement in X/Twitter to express their concerns with the lack of update for Nothing's flagship.
Here are some of the disgruntled comments:
Now, it's update o'clock again, as Nothing's team puts it, and the Nothing OS 2.5.4.a update is here. Here's what it does:
Camera:
- Enhanced overall camera performance.
- Improved Portrait Mode.
- Enhanced camera saturation and tone.
General improvements:
- Optimized compatibility with certain charging adaptors.
- Enhanced stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
Bug fixes:
- Resolved an issue where "Hey Google" could not be used in some situations.
- Fixed a bug which caused fingerprint unlock to fail.
- Removed occasional sound of static noise in the receiver.
- Optimized the overall stability of the system.
To upgrade, head to Settings > System > System Update.
The Nothing Phone (2) crowd is getting nervous
Showing your brand-new crowd-pleaser love and affection is great. No brand should neglect its more available devices, but is it possible that Nothing is forgetting about something – their flagship, for example?
That's what Nothing Phone (2) owners have been meditating on recently. They're using the Nothing Phone (2a)'s update announcement in X/Twitter to express their concerns with the lack of update for Nothing's flagship.
Here are some of the disgruntled comments:
Meanwhile Phone 2 users waiting for update— Nisarg Prajapati (@TechyNisarg) March 26, 2024
Have you guys forgotten that you have your flagship product in the name of nothing phone 2?— Babayaga Bhai (@babayaga1_9) March 26, 2024
Why no updates yet, almost 3 months gone.
U guys even remember about phone 2 update !! It's your flagship phone and u don't even care about this ... Then how people trust on your other upcoming mobiles... Please push a good update that focus on overall camera and 90 fps gaming— Aditya Bhai (@Adityar96160448) March 26, 2024
March 26, 2024
Things that are NOT allowed: