Another Nothing Phone (2a) update is here and it makes flagship Nothing Phone (2) users mad

By
Software updates Nothing
It's been exactly a week since Nothing rolled out its last Nothing Phone (2a) update. On March 20, the budget-friendly handset from Nothing got the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update which brought improvements in the camera department, fixed some bugs and, overall, enhanced the system stability.

Now, it's update o'clock again, as Nothing's team puts it, and the Nothing OS 2.5.4.a update is here. Here's what it does:

Camera:
  • Enhanced overall camera performance.
  • Improved Portrait Mode.
  • Enhanced camera saturation and tone.

General improvements:
  • Optimized compatibility with certain charging adaptors.
  • Enhanced stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Bug fixes:
  • Resolved an issue where "Hey Google" could not be used in some situations.
  • Fixed a bug which caused fingerprint unlock to fail.
  • Removed occasional sound of static noise in the receiver.
  • Optimized the overall stability of the system.

To upgrade, head to Settings > System > System Update.

The Nothing Phone (2) crowd is getting nervous


Showing your brand-new crowd-pleaser love and affection is great. No brand should neglect its more available devices, but is it possible that Nothing is forgetting about something – their flagship, for example?

That's what Nothing Phone (2) owners have been meditating on recently. They're using the Nothing Phone (2a)'s update announcement in X/Twitter to express their concerns with the lack of update for Nothing's flagship.

Here are some of the disgruntled comments:





https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

