Nothing Phone (2a) major update brings lots of camera and system improvements
Nothing’s more recent smartphone, the Phone (2a), is scoring its second software update since launch. This time around Nothing is adding a bunch of camera improvements and even more bug fixes.
What makes Nothing stand out from other handset makers is that it provides customers with pretty details changelogs every time it rolls out an update for one of its phones. That’s probably because the company’s portfolio is pretty thin compared with Samsung, Motorola, Huawei or any other big brand.
Camera
General improvements
Bug fixes
Nothing says this update is now rolling out worldwide, so you might want to head to Settings / System / System Update to upgrade to Nothing OS 2.5.4. Just keep in mind that the update is delivered in stages, which means it might take a few days for everyone to get it.
That being said, if you’re rocking a Nothing Phone (2a) as your daily driver, you’ll be getting a lot of new features and improvements, most of them focusing on the phone’s camera. Here is what the new Nothing OS 2.5.4 update includes:
Camera
- Enhanced color accuracy and saturation.
- Optimized color consistency between the main and ultra-wide cameras.
- Enhanced the overall performance of the camera.
- Optimized Ultra XDR photos for brightness and tone.
- Fine-tuned the Bokeh effect in Portrait Mode.
General improvements
- Improved the overall performance of games, including BGMI.
- Optimized the animation stutter when launching and exiting apps.
- Enhanced the animation of the Recorder widget.
Bug fixes
- Optimized flickering issue when launching apps from lock screen.
- Fixed an issue where home screen and lock screen wallpapers would display abnormally.
- Resolved an issue where the Quick Settings would incorrectly display Wi-Fi or cellular data information.
- Resolved an issue where the screen would go black during incoming calls in specific scenarios.
- Optimized the overall stability of the system.
Things that are NOT allowed: