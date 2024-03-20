Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon's huge spring sale event brings amazing deals on phones, tablets, headphones and more. Check out the deals now!

Nothing Phone (2a) major update brings lots of camera and system improvements

Software updates Nothing
@cosminvasile
Nothing Phone (2a) major update brings lots of camera and system improvements
Nothing’s more recent smartphone, the Phone (2a), is scoring its second software update since launch. This time around Nothing is adding a bunch of camera improvements and even more bug fixes.

What makes Nothing stand out from other handset makers is that it provides customers with pretty details changelogs every time it rolls out an update for one of its phones. That’s probably because the company’s portfolio is pretty thin compared with Samsung, Motorola, Huawei or any other big brand.

That being said, if you’re rocking a Nothing Phone (2a) as your daily driver, you’ll be getting a lot of new features and improvements, most of them focusing on the phone’s camera. Here is what the new Nothing OS 2.5.4 update includes:

Camera
  • Enhanced color accuracy and saturation.
  • Optimized color consistency between the main and ultra-wide cameras.
  • Enhanced the overall performance of the camera.
  • Optimized Ultra XDR photos for brightness and tone.
  • Fine-tuned the Bokeh effect in Portrait Mode.

General improvements
  • Improved the overall performance of games, including BGMI.
  • Optimized the animation stutter when launching and exiting apps.
  • Enhanced the animation of the Recorder widget.

Bug fixes
  • Optimized flickering issue when launching apps from lock screen.
  • Fixed an issue where home screen and lock screen wallpapers would display abnormally.
  • Resolved an issue where the Quick Settings would incorrectly display Wi-Fi or cellular data information.
  • Resolved an issue where the screen would go black during incoming calls in specific scenarios.
  • Optimized the overall stability of the system.

Nothing says this update is now rolling out worldwide, so you might want to head to Settings / System / System Update to upgrade to Nothing OS 2.5.4. Just keep in mind that the update is delivered in stages, which means it might take a few days for everyone to get it.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time

Latest News

The Jabra Elite 4 are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling buds around at this 'Big Spring' price
The Jabra Elite 4 are some of the cheapest noise-cancelling buds around at this 'Big Spring' price
WhatsApp could double the length of status videos
WhatsApp could double the length of status videos
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
The new iPad Pro (2024) might adopt a powerful Pro Display XDR optional upgrade
The new iPad Pro (2024) might adopt a powerful Pro Display XDR optional upgrade
Can ditching the 4k tall screen for a more mainstream display help the Sony Xperia 1 VI get more buyers?
Can ditching the 4k tall screen for a more mainstream display help the Sony Xperia 1 VI get more buyers?
Overgrown Samsung S25 can kill the precious small flagship phone niche
Overgrown Samsung S25 can kill the precious small flagship phone niche
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless