Another chance for the Honor Magic Flip to appear
Speaking of foldables, we simply can’t keep quiet about Honor’s Magic V2 (pictured above) and the way it’s built – thin on the outside, packed to the brim on the inside. Just a few weeks ago, the world's thinnest foldable phone made it out of China!
Now, there’s another occasion to mention a phone that can fold from Honor – although, not a book style one like the Magic V2, but a clamshell bijou: the so-called Honor Magic Flip.
Per Gizmochina, Honor is poised to introduce its flip foldable smartphone “soon”. There isn’t a specific date, but it’s said by tech tipsters over at the Chinese microblogging site that the Magic Flip unveiling could happen during China’s Spring Festival (10-17 February 2024).
Give or take, three years have passed since Honor mentioned the Magic Flip. In mid-2021, Honor trademarked the ‘Honor Magic Fold’ and ‘Honor Magic Flip’ marketing names in China. Since then, nothing substantial has surfaced about the clamshell Magic Flip…
There’s a very blurred, obscure leaked image that showcases the rear design featuring two circular ring modules, possibly housing a camera setup. While details remain limited, the Magic Flip is said to boast a 4,500mAh battery pack comprising a dual-cell setup. Of course, this is all unconfirmed, so it's best to take this with caution and await further updates (if Honor doesn’t take another three years to release this clamshell).
