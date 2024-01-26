The world's thinnest foldable phone just made it out of China
Leipzig, Germany
Today, Honor officially brought its Magic V2 foldable out of China and to the European market. The event was held in Leipzig, Germany, and saw more than 400 media representatives at the Porsche Experience Center venue.
The Honor Magic V2 is a known entity, as it was launched in China, and we also got the chance to do a little hands-on at the IFA Berlin last year. The phone addresses two major criticisms that foldable phones consistently get. The cover display and the thickness.
The weight of the phone clocks in at just 231 grams, and this has been achieved by using 3D-printed titanium alloy for the hinge mechanism as well as a new silicon-carbon battery consisting of two extremely thin cells with a combined capacity of 5,000 mAh. Honor claims that the phone can withstand 400,000 folds, or 100 folds a day, for 10 years, thanks to the innovative hinge design.
The interesting addition to the lineup, and one of the reasons the event was held at the Porsche Center, was the unveiling of the luxury Magic V2 RSR model. It's primarily design-centric, with touches that resemble Porsche luxury racing cars.
"The fly line of the rear of the industry-leading foldable smartphone is intricately reminiscent of the hood of a Porsche 911," says Honor.
The RSR edition also comes with the industry’s first anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, and Honor promises a hardness on Moh's scale of over 7 (in comparison, Corning Gorilla Glass lands at around 6.5). There are no major differences other than those ones; the RSR model also comes with 1TB of storage and, of course, a heftier price tag, although it's still cheaper than a Porsche 911.
The Honor Magic V2 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED cover screen that can do 1-120 Hz and go up to 2,500 nits of brightness. When the phone is folded, it's just 9.9mm thick, which means you can use it in a folded state just like a regular phone.
You can check out the full specs sheet here, but in a nutshell, the Magic V2 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 onboard, a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera (f/1.9), a 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0), and a 20MP telephoto (f/2.4), and the aforementioned 5,000 mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.
Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition
Pricing and availability to follow shortly
