Google releases its new Wallet app for Android and WearOS with an annoying bug for the latter









During the I/O 2022 Google event in May, the company announced it would be bringing an updated version of Google Pay simply called ‘Wallet.’ That update has now officially started rolling both on Android and WearOS. ( via 9to5Google

What is Google Wallet?

Much like Apple’s version of this — the Apple Wallet app — Google is trying to offer a similar type of convenience, making it possible to virtually add anything you carry daily in your pockets or physical wallet. That includes your tickets to events and for travel, your ID cards and VISAs, gift/loyalty cards, vaccination records, even virtual keys for your car, and debit/credit cards as well.



In terms of how it looks, Google’s new Wallet app is completely integrated with Android 12’s Material You design language, which adds dynamic color theming to your phone’s interface. While you are using Wallet you are greeted by a carousel with all of your payment cards at the top of your screen and all passes and tickets at its bottom.







You also have an “Add to Wallet” button at the bottom right corner of your display while in the Wallet app. Additionally, that is also where you will find the new lockscreen shortcut button to the Wallet app on your Pixel phone — it is displayed with the same icon as the app itself.



It’s worth noting that Google’s new Wallet application won’t be completely replacing every Google Pay (GPay) functionality, though. GPay will still be the way for transactions to go through (much like Apple Wallet and Apple Pay), which means you will still see it when you are paying online or in physical stores.

Google Wallet on WearOS

But that doesn’t mean that the big G is not going to expand on Wallet for WearOS. In fact, it says that “We will add more functionality and features to Google Wallet starting later this year, and expand Google Wallet support to more countries.”







You might get this bug with Wallet for WearOS

Google has not yet come out with any statement regarding the WearOS Wallet app issue, so for now we can only hope that it gets fixed in the next few weeks.

Slowly but surely we are getting to a place in time where our lives are becoming fully virtual with out phones being at the forefront of that endeavor.