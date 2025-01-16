Limited-time offer lets you grab the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 for peanuts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The capable JBL Live 460NC headphones are a true bargain right now, as they are available at a massive 62% discount, bringing them down to under the $50 mark. However, if you prefer earbuds and have only $50 to spare, Anker's Soundcore Space A40 earphones are the ones to go for.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a jaw-dropping 44% discount on these fellas, allowing you to score a pair for just under $45. And while the price cut doesn't come directly from Amazon, the e-commerce giant handles the shipping. Oh, and the usual 30-day refund period the retailer offers applies, so you'll be able to return the earbuds if there's something wrong with them.
Another impressive highlight is their effective ANC, which does a good job of muting low-pitched sounds. Affordable earbuds usually don’t have good active noise-canceling, not to mention that some lack such a feature altogether.
All in all, the Soundcore Space A40 may be on the budget side, but they bring a lot to the table. For less than $50, you're getting capable earbuds with decent ANC and tremendous battery life. So, don't miss out and grab a pair at a cheap price now!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a jaw-dropping 44% discount on these fellas, allowing you to score a pair for just under $45. And while the price cut doesn't come directly from Amazon, the e-commerce giant handles the shipping. Oh, and the usual 30-day refund period the retailer offers applies, so you'll be able to return the earbuds if there's something wrong with them.
While not among the best earbuds on the market, the Soundcore Space A40 offer quite a lot for their affordable price. They sound pretty great, boasting a balanced sound profile that makes them great for most music genres. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Soundcore app.
Another impressive highlight is their effective ANC, which does a good job of muting low-pitched sounds. Affordable earbuds usually don’t have good active noise-canceling, not to mention that some lack such a feature altogether.
To top it all off, they have superb battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of playtime on their own. Add the case and their total listening time goes up to a whopping 50 hours.
All in all, the Soundcore Space A40 may be on the budget side, but they bring a lot to the table. For less than $50, you're getting capable earbuds with decent ANC and tremendous battery life. So, don't miss out and grab a pair at a cheap price now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: