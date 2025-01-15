Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

At 62% off, the JBL Live 460NC sell for under $50, delivering up to 50 hours of playback on the cheap

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing JBL Live 460NC headphones while listening to music.
Who doesn't want to enjoy their favorite tunes in awesome quality, right? But with a budget of $50, finding good-sounding headphones might seem like an impossible task. Fret not, though, because you can snag a pair of capable cans without exceeding this budget right now!

Amazon is currently selling the JBL Live 460NC at a jaw-dropping 62% discount. This means you can grab headphones that cost about $130 for just under $50, which is just bonkers. That said, only the paint job in black is available at this markdown. Nonetheless, this is an unmissable deal, and we encourage you to act fast and capitalize as soon as possible since it might expire quickly!

JBL Live 460NC in Black: Now 62% OFF on Amazon!

Get the JBL Live 460NC for just under $50 and save $80. The headphones offer good sound and up to 50 hours of battery life, making them a steal at this price. Act fast and save on a pair while you can!
$80 off (62%)
Buy at Amazon


Of course, being on the budget side, these affordable JBL cans can't compare with the best headphones on the market. However, they offer impressive sound for their price and can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ feature in their companion JBL app.

What's more, they have incredible battery life, delivering up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC on. If you don't use active noise-canceling, these puppies offer up to a whopping 50 hours of playback. Additionally, they feature fast charging, giving you up to 4 hours of playback with just a quick 10-minute charge.

So, for only $50, you'll score headphones that not only sound good and have ANC but also deliver a hard-to-believe battery life complemented by fast charging. As you can see, this offer is indeed one you can't afford to miss, so don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and treat yourself to a pair at a bargain price today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless