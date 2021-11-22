Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday

Anker Black Friday deals are live: up to 35% off on chargers and power banks

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Anker Black Friday
Black Friday is now a few days away, but many companies are starting to announce generous Black Friday deals on the products in their portfolio early. We now have Anker: the reputable fast-charging brand that offers a variety of chargers and power banks has just launched some quite generous Black Friday deals on many of its products. If you've set your eyes on a charger from Anker, there's no better time than right now. Check out the deals that are currently live right now.

Also read:

On the popular chargers by Anker, we have Black Friday discounts raging from 18% off on the PowerPort Mini to the generous 29% off on the PowerPort+. Portable batteries from the PowerCore lineup are also discounted with generous Black Friday offers between 15% and 30%.

PowerPort Mini 2-Pack

$4 off (19%)
$17 85
$21 99
Buy at Anker

PowerPort+ 1 with Quick Charge 3.0

(USB-A to USB-C Cable Included)

$7 off (30%)
$15 49
$21 99
Buy at Anker

PowerPort Atom III Slim

Four Ports

$13 off (26%)
$36 99
$49 99
Buy at Anker

PowerPort III Duo

$7 off (25%)
$20 99
$27 99
Buy at Anker

PowerCore 10000

$6 off (25%)
$18 74
$24 99
Buy at Anker

PowerCore 20100

$11 off (22%)
$39 09
$49 99
Buy at Anker

PowerCore 10K Wireless

$5 off (15%)
$30 59
$35 99
Buy at Anker

PowerWave II Pad

$6 off (20%)
$24 79
$30 99
Buy at Anker

PowerWave Stand

$4 off (22%)
$15 20
$19 49
Buy at Anker

PowerDrive III 2-Port 36W Alloy

$3 off (15%)
$16 99
$19 99
Buy at Anker

PowerHouse 200

$92 off (35%)
$169 99
$262
Buy at Anker

If you've set your eyes on equipping your phone with a powerful charging brick or a mighty battery pack, you are going to like these offers. Additionally, two wireless chargers from Anker are also discounted, the wireless charging stand and the wireless charging pad. The 35% discount goes to Anker's Power House portable rechargeable generator for when you're out of electricity.

These Black Friday offers will be live until November 28 and are already available right now.

Check out more Black Friday content:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Motorola Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
Target is running the best early Black Friday deal on Samsung's best low-cost tablet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Target is running the best early Black Friday deal on Samsung's best low-cost tablet
-35%
Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Meta delays an important security feature for Messenger and Instagram
Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon captures the early Black Friday spotlight with incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal
A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise
by Daniel Petrov,  0
A Google Pixel 6a specs leak lists a welcome camera surprise
Apple patents an all-glass iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple patents an all-glass iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless