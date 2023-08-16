Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

This Anker 747 Power Bank bundle offers massive capacity at an unbeatable price on Amazon

This Anker 747 Power Bank offers massive capacity at an incredible price on Amazon
Even if you have a phone with solid battery life, chances are you won’t always be able to predict when your fuel will run out. And in case you don’t want to deal with a dead phone battery in the middle of an adventure, it’s a good idea to consider getting a power bank. Amazingly, Anker’s massive 747 Power Bank bundle with a 65W USB-C Wall Charger is currently available at Amazon with an incredible 39% off its price tag.

Not counting one lighting deal from about a month ago when the power bank was available at a slightly lower price, Amazon hasn’t offered a better deal on this massive 26K power bank bundle. So, if you want to stock up on some extra power to keep you going wherever you are, we invite you to consider getting this powerful item.

The Anker power bank ensures your outdoor adventures don’t end at the worst possible time. Believe it or not, with the mammoth 25,600mAh capacity, you can charge your iPhone 13 Pro as many as five times! Of course, you can power up various other tech items as well. It’s compatible with Macbooks, iPads, Samsung, Google, Microsoft devices, etc. You can even use it to power up your favorite pair of headphones.

With two USB-C and two USB-A ports, you can charge up to four devices simultaneously with this powerful and compact power bank. Anker didn’t neglect fast charging times, equipping this item with a 6X faster recharge. So, if you use the 65W wall charger included in this bundle offer, you can fill up the tank from 0 to 100% in just 2.5 hours! In addition, the device comes with an 18-month worry-free warranty.

Overall, the Anker 747 Power Bank bundle is a tempting purchase at Amazon right now, especially with such an incredible value-for-money ratio. And with $70 off its usual price tag of $179.99, we’d say it’s more than worth adding to your tech collection.

