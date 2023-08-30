Power up and save big with the Anker 615 USB Power Strip, now at its lowest price on Amazon

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Need something powerful that can charge multiple devices all at once? You’re in luck! Just in time for Labor Day, Amazon throws a fantastic deal on the capable Anker 615 USB Power Strip (GaNPrime 65W), landing it at the best price we’ve ever seen. At 37% off its regular price of $69.99, this compact and powerful station gets pretty desirable, especially for bargain hunters looking for convenience when charging their gadgets.

To our knowledge, this Anker charging station with GaNPrime technology has seen several discounts this year. Not one has been as good and exciting as this one, though. So, if you want something with multiple ports that can charge all sorts of tech items, including iOS and Android phones, MacBooks and more, now’s definitely the time to act.

With five ports (two USB-C, one USB-A, and two AC outlets), this Anker charging station gives you convenience, safety, and power at an incredible price. Right now, Amazon sells the one in Black at its lowest price ever, making it a tempting buy even for those on a tight budget.
Amazon sells both color variants at a discount. However, the one in Black sees the bigger markdown, meaning you should be prepared to shell out the extra few dollars if you want your new charging station to be in the White color variant.

Ideal for travel and work and even cruise ship-approved, this 65W charging station unleashes the power in a whole new way. Anker equipped it with five ports. So, you get two fast-charging USB-Cs, a USB-A port, and two AC outlets, which allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. For example, if you have a 14-inch MacBook Pro, the charging station will fill up about 50% of its battery in less than 40 minutes!

Not only does this charging station give you comfort and convenience, but it’s also built to protect your gadgets. Anker integrated ActiveShield 2.0 defense on this station. This one monitors temperature intelligently, while the GaNPrime technology creates a safe and effective power strip.

Last but certainly not least, you get a connected equipment warranty with your purchase. It protects connected devices with Anker’s $200,000 connected equipment warranty for maximum protection and peace of mind while powering up.

So, if you want to ditch multiple cords for charging once and for all (without breaking the bank), now might be a great time to do so. The Anker 615 USB Power Strip provides incredible value for money, especially at that price, and it should meet most people’s needs.

