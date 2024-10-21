See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Android System Settings page will soon start reflecting your account name instead of just “Google”

By
Android Google
A small but potentially helpful change might be coming to the Settings page on Android phones, according to an APK teardown. This means that developers have looked into the code of a pre-release version of an app to find clues about upcoming features. In this case, the Google setting for services and preferences in the System Settings page could soon display your account name instead of simply showing "Google." This was discovered within Google Play Services version 24.42.31 (beta) after updating to Android 15.

It's important to remember that features uncovered in APK teardowns are not guaranteed to make it into the final release of a software update. Sometimes, developers test features that are ultimately abandoned or postponed. However, if this particular feature does make it to the public, it could be useful for people who use multiple accounts on their phones.

In this case, the updated setting would automatically show the name of the account you've selected. You could also switch between accounts right there in the settings menu. This would make it easier to see at a glance which account is active for various Google services and preferences.

Android System Settings could soon display your account name where it previously just said "Google." | Images credit — Android Authority

While this change seems minor, it could improve the user experience by making it easier to distinguish between different accounts used on the phone. This can be particularly helpful for people who manage multiple accounts for work, personal use, or other reasons.

Currently, it's unknown whether this update will be exclusive to Android 15 or if it will eventually come to older Android versions. Testers have tried to activate the feature on Android 14 without success, which suggests that it may be limited to devices running the latest Android version.

As someone who uses multiple Google accounts on her Android device, with different profiles, I'm interested in this potential change. It can sometimes be confusing to quickly identify which account is active in settings. This update would simplify account management. If it proves useful, hopefully it will eventually be rolled out to older Android versions as well.
Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

