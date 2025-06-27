Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Android might be getting this iPhone feature you didn’t know you needed when you make calls

Personalized call screens could be on the way, but Google hasn’t made anything official yet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
IOS contact poster mockup header image
Google may be working on a new feature for Android that looks a lot like Apple’s Contact Posters in iOS 17. A recent APK teardown of the Google Contacts app reveals code suggesting an upcoming feature called “calling cards.” While still under development, these calling cards appear to be designed for customizing how you appear when calling someone.

The clues were first shared by Android Authority. In version 4.55 of the Google Contacts app, new strings were found that mention using an image as both a contact photo and a calling card. This doesn’t give away much, but it hints at a feature that links a profile image to a more personalized call screen.

More interestingly, other parts of the code point to support for full-screen images and custom fonts. These features are similar to Apple’s Contact Posters, which allow iPhone users to personalize how their name and photo appear on someone else’s screen during a call. Apple’s feature also ties into NameDrop, a way to share contact info just by holding phones close together.


In Google’s case, additional references in Google Play Services mention syncing calling cards to the cloud, and managing them across devices. This could mean that users might be able to set up a card once and use it across different Android devices.

If this feature becomes official, it could bring a more modern and visual experience to Android’s call interface. Many users already have profile photos linked to their Google accounts, so extending that image into calls could be a simple way to bring some personality to a screen that has mostly remained unchanged.

Still, it’s important to keep expectations in check. APK teardowns can reveal features in progress, but they don’t confirm if or when these features will be released. Google has not announced or confirmed anything about calling cards yet.

That said, adding calling cards to Android would make sense. It would offer a small but noticeable improvement to how calls look and feel, especially for those who want to show a little more of their identity. And with iOS already offering something similar, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google followed suit. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what this feature actually turns into.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber •

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless