Android might be getting this iPhone feature you didn’t know you needed when you make calls





The clues were first shared by Android Authority. In version 4.55 of the Google Contacts app, new strings were found that mention using an image as both a contact photo and a calling card. This doesn’t give away much, but it hints at a feature that links a profile image to a more personalized call screen.





More interestingly, other parts of the code point to support for full-screen images and custom fonts. These features are similar to Apple’s Contact Posters, which allow iPhone users to personalize how their name and photo appear on someone else’s screen during a call. Apple’s feature also ties into NameDrop, a way to share contact info just by holding phones close together.





In Google’s case, additional references in Google Play Services mention syncing calling cards to the cloud, and managing them across devices. This could mean that users might be able to set up a card once and use it across different Android devices.





If this feature becomes official, it could bring a more modern and visual experience to Android’s call interface. Many users already have profile photos linked to their Google accounts, so extending that image into calls could be a simple way to bring some personality to a screen that has mostly remained unchanged.





Still, it’s important to keep expectations in check. APK teardowns can reveal features in progress, but they don’t confirm if or when these features will be released. Google has not announced or confirmed anything about calling cards yet.





That said, adding calling cards to Android would make sense. It would offer a small but noticeable improvement to how calls look and feel, especially for those who want to show a little more of their identity. And with iOS already offering something similar, it wouldn’t be surprising if Google followed suit. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what this feature actually turns into.