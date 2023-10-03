Google reportedly working on a 'Device Groups' feature to transfer video calls between devices

Evidence has been discovered via an APK teardown that Google may be working on the ability to transfer video calls and more between devices. The feature, previously referred to as "Link your devices" is undergoing a name change and will now be called "Device Groups".





The feature was uncovered by @AssembleDebug/TheSPAndroid and subsequently reported on by 9to5Google . It will reportedly allow Android devices to work "better together," an initiative that Google has been working on for some time now between its Android, ChromeOS, and Home devices.





Not much is known about the feature at this time, except that users will be able to add devices using the same Google account to a group either during setup or later on, as evidenced by the setup screen screenshots shared below. Two of the use cases for Device Groups are transferring active video calls between devices and sharing internet access when other devices are offline.









How Device Groups will likely work

Device Groups is likely built on top of the cross-device SDK that Google provides to developers. This means that apps will need to be updated to support Device Groups in order for users to take advantage of the feature.To transfer an active video call between devices, users would simply need to tap on a button in the video call app and select the device they want to transfer the call to. The video call would then seamlessly switch to the new device.To share internet access when other devices are offline, users would likely need to enable the feature on the device that has internet access. Once enabled, other devices in the group would be able to connect to the internet hotspot on the first device.Google has not yet announced made official or announced a release date for Device Groups. However, considering Google's commitment to the "Better Together" initiative and the fact that the feature appears to be near completion — based on the screenshots gathered — suggests that the release is not too far off.