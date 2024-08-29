Android's Circle to Search feature becomes the new fast way to crop and share images
Google's Circle to Search has emerged as a valuable tool for users seeking to quickly access information and share content directly from their device screens. With its recent update, Circle to Search has further enhanced its capabilities by introducing a seamless cropping and sharing feature.
This new functionality eliminates the need for users to take screenshots and manually crop images before sharing. By simply circling the desired portion of the screen, users can easily capture and share specific content with others. This streamlined process not only saves time but also provides a more efficient way to communicate information.
For those who prefer to save captured content, Circle to Search allows users to upload circled images to Google Photos or Google Keep. However, it's important to note that unlike traditional screenshots, circled images are not saved locally on the device, helping to conserve storage space.
Google's ongoing commitment to enhancing Circle to Search is evident in the continuous addition of new features. The recent introduction of song search for select Galaxy devices further demonstrates the tool's versatility and usefulness.
In addition to cropping and sharing, Circle to Search offers other useful features such as text selection and copying. This enables users to extract relevant information from images or web pages without the need for manual transcription.
Google is also is working on integrating its Pixel Screenshots app with the Circle to Search feature. This will allow users to save elements they circle on their screen directly as screenshots in the Pixel Screenshots app, letting it stay on the device. The saved screenshots can then be analyzed by Google's AI to provide summaries, smart actions, and search options. It's expected that this feature will be available soon.
By combining powerful search capabilities with intuitive interactions, Circle to Search is becoming an indispensable asset for users seeking to efficiently access and share information.
