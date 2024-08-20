Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Circle to Search to integrate with the new Pixel Screenshots app
Along with the latest Pixel 9 series, Google has rolled out its new Pixel Screenshots app, which cleverly uses on-device AI to analyze all your screenshots. You can ask Gemini, Google’s most capable and general AI model, questions about what you have been up to on your phone, and the AI will dig through those screenshots to provide you with insightful answers.

Now, it appears that the tech giant is looking to blend this new app with the Circle to Search feature, making it even easier to find what you need.

Circle to Search is about to get a boost with Pixel Screenshots integration


A closer look at the Google app (beta version 15.32.37.29.arm64) has uncovered that Google is working on blending the Pixel Screenshots app with Circle to Search. With this update, anything you circle while using Circle to Search can be instantly saved as a screenshot directly to Pixel Screenshots.

Once you choose an element on your screen, a Save option featuring the Pixel Screenshots icon will show above. By tapping Save, the screenshot will be saved, and a pop-up will appear, letting you view the screenshot directly in the Pixel Screenshots app.

When you choose to view the screenshot, you will be taken to a page showing when it was captured. Plus, there is a notification that lets you know if the screenshot is AI-enabled, giving you access to features like AI summaries, smart actions, and search options.

Google introduced Circle to Search earlier this year. | Video credit – Google

As of now, it’s unclear when this feature will officially roll out, but it’s likely just a few weeks away. This integration seems incredibly handy, and I think users will really appreciate it. It’ll make it easier to locate what we need, even if we come back to it later, saving us time in the process.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.



