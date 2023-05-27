Android 14 Beta 2.1 breaks Pixel cameras; try this fix





For example, Redditor Brent_Fournier69 wrote "Just spent about 5 minutes trying to capture a photo cause it was crashing, freezing, not saving the photo. Honestly might roll back to stable and go through the effort of resetting. Everything else about the beta seems to be working fine, but I use my camera quite a bit so this is very detrimental to my everyday usage."





In other words, this Pixel owner needs his camera so badly that he is willing to go through a factory reset in order to exit the Android 14 Beta program early. We hope he has backed up his data so that the process won't be so painful. A Reddit user with the handle smalltownbird said that an app update for his Pixel 7 Pro's camera is what caused the problem. He wrote, "It worked fine for me yesterday but there was an app update for the camera. Today it freezes when trying to take photos."









There is a fix discovered by the original poster, Brent_Fournier69 . He says that he force-stopped the app and cleared the cache twice and since then, his camera has been working fine. Here's how you can try this tactic on your Pixel. Go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps . Scroll down to the Camera app and tap on it. That will take you to the Camera app's App info page. On the bar under the Camera app icon, there are three options: Open, Disable, and Force Stop. Tap on Force Stop.

