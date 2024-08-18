Android Auto gets a touch of Siri with its new Google Assistant UI

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google has introduced a fresh look for its Assistant on Android Auto, and it bears a striking resemblance to Apple's Siri interface on CarPlay. This update brings a new UI element that pops up during voice interactions with the Assistant.

This new UI is distinct from the existing Assistant bar that sits at the bottom of the Android Auto screen. The older bar is still there for initiating commands, but this new interface takes over when the Assistant is waiting for a response from the user — such as to confirm a specific location to a particular type of business you've asked for directions to.

Based on screenshots and descriptions, the new UI appears as a colorful, dynamic wave that animates in response to voice interactions. It seems to occupy the lower portion of the screen, overlaying the current app or map view. The UI also incorporates a microphone icon that pulses when the user is speaking, providing visual feedback that the Assistant is actively listening.

Android Auto's new UI when waiting for a response | Image credit — 9to5Google

The resemblance to Siri's interface on CarPlay is quite noticeable. Siri also utilizes a colorful wave that animates during voice interactions, and it similarly occupies the lower part of the CarPlay screen.

The new UI could enhance the user experience on Android Auto by making voice interactions more intuitive and visually appealing. The dynamic animations and colors could make the Assistant feel more responsive and engaging. However, some users might find the new UI distracting or unnecessary, especially if they prefer the simplicity of the existing bottom bar.

It remains to be seen whether this new UI will become the standard for all Assistant interactions on Android Auto or if it will just become an optional feature. Google might continue to refine and improve the interface based on user feedback. At this time, it's unclear how widely this new UI has been rolled out, but it has been observed on Android Auto version 12.5 running on a Galaxy Z Fold 6.
