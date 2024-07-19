Android 15 to bring Pixel users more control over battery health
At its latest I/O conference, Google gave us a glimpse of upcoming features in Android 15, and it has been busy releasing beta updates ever since. The latest, Beta 4, just dropped, addressing several bugs for Pixel devices and also revealing a cool new battery feature that is in development.
Google is developing a charging optimization feature in Android 15 that will let Pixel users set a manual charging limit of 80%. Once enabled, Pixel phones will only charge up to 80% of their battery capacity.
However, when it does arrive, it would be nice to see Google adding even more manual charging limit options besides just 80%, similar to what Apple recently did in iOS 18.
Many smartphone makers offer battery health features that slow down or limit charging once the battery reaches a certain percentage. For instance, Google Pixel phones have an Adaptive Charging feature that tracks your charging habits and keeps the charge at 80% until about an hour before it expects you'll unplug the phone.
While Adaptive Charging is usually enough to maintain battery health, some users might prefer the option to manually set a charging limit to 80%, so it's great to see Google adding this feature.
Google might finally allow you to set a manual charge limit on Pixel phones
According to code found in the SystemUI app, the charging optimization feature will be located in Settings > Battery. There, you’ll find a switch to enable it. Once turned on, two options will appear: the existing "Adaptive Charging” mode and the new “limit to 80%” mode, allowing you to choose between them.
Image credit – Mishaal Rahman/ Android Authority
It's still unclear when the charging optimization page will roll out and which Pixel devices will get it. With the Android 15 stable update just around the corner, this feature likely won't appear on Pixel phones until the first Android 15 QPR update, expected towards the end of the year.
Every smartphone will eventually need a battery replacement. How long that takes depends on various factors, but one way users can extend their device’s battery life is by managing how they charge it.
