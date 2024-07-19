Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Android 15 to bring Pixel users more control over battery health

By
0comments
Android 15 to bring Pixel users more control over battery health
At its latest I/O conference, Google gave us a glimpse of upcoming features in Android 15, and it has been busy releasing beta updates ever since. The latest, Beta 4, just dropped, addressing several bugs for Pixel devices and also revealing a cool new battery feature that is in development.

Google might finally allow you to set a manual charge limit on Pixel phones


Google is developing a charging optimization feature in Android 15 that will let Pixel users set a manual charging limit of 80%. Once enabled, Pixel phones will only charge up to 80% of their battery capacity.

According to code found in the SystemUI app, the charging optimization feature will be located in Settings > Battery. There, you’ll find a switch to enable it. Once turned on, two options will appear: the existing "Adaptive Charging” mode and the new “limit to 80%” mode, allowing you to choose between them.

Image credit – Mishaal Rahman/ Android Authority

It's still unclear when the charging optimization page will roll out and which Pixel devices will get it. With the Android 15 stable update just around the corner, this feature likely won't appear on Pixel phones until the first Android 15 QPR update, expected towards the end of the year.

However, when it does arrive, it would be nice to see Google adding even more manual charging limit options besides just 80%, similar to what Apple recently did in iOS 18.

Every smartphone will eventually need a battery replacement. How long that takes depends on various factors, but one way users can extend their device’s battery life is by managing how they charge it.

Many smartphone makers offer battery health features that slow down or limit charging once the battery reaches a certain percentage. For instance, Google Pixel phones have an Adaptive Charging feature that tracks your charging habits and keeps the charge at 80% until about an hour before it expects you'll unplug the phone.

While Adaptive Charging is usually enough to maintain battery health, some users might prefer the option to manually set a charging limit to 80%, so it's great to see Google adding this feature.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless