Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
If you tend to use your phone in bed late at night, you've probably used Android's "extra dim" feature to get your screen down beyond what the regular brightness bar allows for. But, if you forget to turn off the feature in the morning, you'll be looking at a screen that's much dimmer than what it's supposed to be in the day. Google has now worked on this issue and the solution could arrive in the first quarterly platform release of Android 15.
Basically, if the setting is active, the lowest values of the brightness slider make the screen dimmer than usual. This is achieved by reducing the intensity of bright colors on the display.
The new feature isn't officially rolled out yet, not even in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 release. It is not clear when it will launch, and it's possible it will also be reserved for the Android 16 release.
I find this feature extra useful, as I tend to look at my phone late at night as well. Making the feature more easily accessible will make it even better. So I'm hoping it will see the light of an official release sooner rather than later.
Back in April of this year, Android Authority noticed a feature in the works called "even dimmer", which would serve to allow the device to go dimmer than usual, quite similarly to the 'extra dim' feature. However, unlike 'extra dim', the new feature doesn't require you to toggle it on or off, and it can stay on: it only has an effect at low brightness settings.
It seems the 'even dimmer' feature will take the place of 'extra dim', and this is confirmed with the release of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. It would seem that the 'extra dim' feature will be deprecated. Users who have the 'extra dim' shortcut to their Quick Settings panel are asked to remove the shortcut, as extra dim is "now part of the brightness bar", and doesn't need to be manually turned on anymore.
The new capability can be disabled by going to Settings and in Display (or in Accessibility for some phones) and then toggling 'even dimmer' off.
