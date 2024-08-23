Android 15 may bring a couple of useful tweaks to screen recording and screen casting
Android has a built-in screen recorder feature, available for a couple of years now. It was pretty basic, and with Android 14's second quarterly release, it finally got the option to record a single app instead of the entire screen. Now, Android 15 could add a more useful indicator in the status bar.
You will also be able to stop the screen recording or casting session from these new chips. Also, you will have a unified dialog that opens when a third-party app requests to record or cast the screen. After you grant permissions, a different status bar chip will appear, differentiated from when the SystemUI is recording or casting.
In my opinion, the potential updates in Android 15 for screen recording are a welcome change, making it much easier to see and control recordings directly from the status bar. The new chips showing recording duration and allowing quick access to stop sessions are small but thoughtful improvements that could make a big difference.
Right now, if you're recording your screen on Android, you have a tiny indicator in the form of a red dot on the right side of the status bar. If you're recording your screen, you have. red dot around a smaller white dot. If you're casing your screen, the indicator is the Google Cast icon. These indicators are the same even if you're using a third-party Android screen recording app.
You need to pull down the status bar to see which app is recording or casting the screen. You also need to do that to end the screen recording.
This may change with Android 15. Mishaal Rahman from Android Authority has found the info in the Android 15 beta 4.2 that you may be getting a revamped screen recording and screencasting experience. There will reportedly be new chips in the status bar that show the duration of the screen recording session.
Image Credit - Android Authority
These updates are likely to come in the upcoming Android 15 QPR1 release or later.
