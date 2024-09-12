Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Android 15 Beta breaks Android Auto for Pixel 9 users

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Android 15 logo on a bright yellow-green background.
If you choose to run beta software, you're inevitably going to be faced with a few random bugs. One of these random bugs that was discovered recently is leaving Android Auto broken for some Google Pixel 9 owners who have decided to jump on an Android 15 beta.

The Android 15 beta has been ongoing for quite some time now, but the latest updates seem to have done some damage to Android Auto's full functionality. Android Auto is Google's app for cars which allows you to sync your phone with your car and easily use navigation, listen to music, and access other apps from your phone on your car's display.

Now, users have taken it to Reddit and Google's Issue Tracker to report that Android Auto no longer works with the Android 15 Beta on Pixel, and more specifically, on the new Pixel 9 phones.

Users that sport a Pixel 9 or a Pixel 9 Pro XL have reported that Android Auto basically fails to work. In fact, it seems not to work whether you're trying to connect to it wired or wireless. The service disconnects or fails after a few minutes or even seconds.

Luckily, the issue is not present on the stable Android 14 release that the Pixel 9 series comes with out of the box and currently runs. So, it seems the bug is caused by something present in the latest Android 15 beta update. So, if you're encountering the problem, the best bet right now is to revert back to Android 14 (this would require a factory reset so do keep that in mind!).

Most likely Google will fix the problem by the time Android 15 gets its official release to the Pixel 9 series in October. But this shows that if you're running a beta software, you're bound to be greeted by some misbehaving app, even if the beta software is nearly finished. So, better not to run a beta version on your main device.

I personally find that bugs in beta versions aren't surprising at all. Betas are for the inpatient people who really want to get a taste of what's to come, but of course, every beta user knows the risk of encountering annoyances and failing apps. In my opinion, it's best to stick with stable releases, unless you can run a beta on a phone that's not your daily driver.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless