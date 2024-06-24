Android 15 Beta 3 has introduced this very annoying lockscreen bug for some Pixel users

Android 15

Android 15

Pixel 8

According to reports, the Google Pixel 8 appears to be the device most affected by this lockscreen bug | Image credit — PhoneArena





Android 15

This lockscreen bug is a significant inconvenience for those affected, as it disrupts a core function of the lockscreen: providing quick and easy access to notification management. Many users rely on the lockscreen to glance at notifications, dismiss unimportant ones, and deal with urgent alerts without having to fully unlock their device and potentially get sidetracked by other apps or tasks. This functionality is particularly important in situations where quickly checking notifications might be necessary, but unlocking the phone might be inconvenient or even impossible, such as during meetings, while driving, or while wearing gloves.While this bug is frustrating, it is helpful to remember that this is a beta version of, and such issues are not uncommon in early releases. Additionally, at this time, we don't know how widespread the issue may be or how many devices it is impacting. Hopefully, Google will address this bug in an update soon, providing a smoother and more user-friendly lockscreen experience for everyone.