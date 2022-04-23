Google reveals one interesting bit of information about 2023's Android 14

We've been hearing some rumors about Android 13 and next month, when Google I/O 2022 kicks off on Wednesday, May 11th , we should see a presentation made about the next Android build which is known internally as "Tiramisu." Google assigned a dessert name to each version of Android starting with Android 1.5 which was given the dessert name of Cupcake in April 2009.

This practice continued as the next version of Android, released on September 15th, 2009, was given the dessert name of Donut. Every year until Android 10, Google bestowed a dessert name on the latest Android build in alphabetical order and that became the official name of that year's build. Just saying and reading these names should bring back waves of nostalgia. Hearing the Cupcake name brought back memories of a story that this writer wrote in March 2009 about Android getting a virtual QWERTY in the Android Cupcake update







A big production was made every year as a statue representing the latest official Android version would be placed in the Googleplex at company headquarters in Mountain View California. Recently, these statues were removed from the garden where they had been placed. Some are hoping that Google merely wanted to restore them before trotting them out for Google I/O.





We will provide a complete list of dessert names in a bit. But we do want to point out that a couple of times Google teamed up with a candy company to use a well-known product as Android's official name. 2013's update to Android KitKat featured a promotional blitz involving the popular chocolate bar, and the world-famous Oreo cookie was used with Android 8 and Android 8.1 in 2017.





Android started to use the numerical release number as Android's official release name in 2019 with Android 10. That year, the dessert name was to start with the letter "Q" which made things rather difficult to say the least. Google apparently took this as a sign to end the practice although, inside Google, Android 10 was called "Quince Tart."



Google continues to use numbers for the official Android release names with dessert names only used by Googlers inside the firm. For example, Android 11 and Android 12 are known inside headquarters as Red Velvet Cake and Snow Cone, respectively. A mention of the Tiramisu codename for Android 13 was spotted on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) website





Not due to for release until 2023, Android 14 has recently been given the internal dessert name of Upside Down Cake. An image of the AOSP site revealing the name was posted by 9to5Google . And with the letters U,V, W, X,Y, Z remaining for Android 15-Android 20, Google's brightest minds will need to be working on coming up with the appropriate dessert codenames for the near future.





Here is the list of Android dessert codenames that we promised: