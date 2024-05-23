Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Android 14 for TV will bring performance improvements, picture-in-picture, and more

By
0comments
Android 14 for TV will bring performance improvements, picture-in-picture, and more
Google's next iteration of Android TV OS, Android 14, is set to revamp the user experience on Google TV with a focus on enhanced performance and energy efficiency. The updates were unveiled at the recent Google I/O developer conference, creating plenty of excitement among Google TV users.

As detailed by the folks at Android Authority, based on the information revealed at I/O and on the Android Developers Blog, Google has been hard at work under the hood fine-tuning Android 14 to give you a more responsive TV experience. The company has tackled everything from boot-up time to scrolling, so your TV should feel a bit faster all around.

To start, Google is speeding up how long it takes your TV to start up, which is nice even if you don't turn it off very often. However, the real advantage is the faster launch time for the Google TV home screen. If you're like most people and leave your TV in standby mode, you'll probably notice this one right away.

Video Thumbnail


They've also smoothed out the scrolling, significantly minimizing any lag you might have experienced before. Whether you're browsing through menus or your watchlist, things should move a lot more smoothly now. And as a bonus, they've even made data loading faster and cut down on storage use, though they haven't really explained how they managed to pull that off.

Android 14 for TV is also getting smarter about saving energy. Google has added two new energy modes that help your TV save power when it's not in use. This is great for the environment and your wallet, and it's also important because new EU rules are coming that require devices to be more energy-efficient, so it's good to see that Google is getting ahead of that.

Of course, there are some fun new features as well. You'll finally get picture-in-picture mode on Google TV, which is perfect for multitasking, in addition to the "Find My Remote" feature, which is a lifesaver if you're anything like me and constantly misplace your remote.

Even though this update might not seem huge, it's packed with little improvements that should make a big difference. Android 14 for TV is scheduled to launch sometime later this year to new devices and as an upgrade to existing ones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless