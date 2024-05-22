Google TV will soon help users locate misplaced remotes with new feature





Walmart's Onn Google TV 4K Pro remote with "Find my remote" feature active | Source: AFTVnews





Initially, it was unclear whether this feature would be limited to Walmart's device. However, further digging into the of the Android 14 for TV emulator build suggests that this feature is a part of the Google TV platform itself. The strings of code found in the emulator match the functionality of Walmart's remote finder, indicating that the Onn Google TV 4K Pro simply utilizes Google TV's new feature.



While the "Find my remote" feature is a promising development, it's important to note that it will only be compatible with specific Google TV remote controls. The exact models that will support this feature are yet to be revealed. However, it's expected that the remotes will need a speaker to emit the finder sound and possibly an LED for visual aid. These remotes will also require programming to activate the sound and/or flashing light upon command. Some existing remotes might gain this functionality through firmware updates, but this is not guaranteed.



For existing Google TV devices, software updates will likely be necessary to enable the "Find my remote" feature. While new devices shipping with Android 14 for TVs should have the feature pre-installed, many older devices running Android 12 for TVs may need updates to access this functionality.



Once the feature is rolled out, users will reportedly be able to access it either by pressing a button on the Google TV device itself or through the settings page. This convenient feature is expected to improve the user experience by making it easier to locate misplaced remotes and avoid the frustration of searching for them, especially when they are so prone to sliding in between the couch cushions.