Android 14 Beta 3 has new animation for when another user takes over a device

In case you were unaware, Android users have a feature called Multiple Users that allows you to share your device with someone else but stops them from seeing your app data and using your user accounts. For example, you might share your phone with your young son who wants the device for gaming, or you might want to have separate user accounts for home and the office.





Regardless of the reason, it is relatively easy to change accounts on shared Android devices. And when you do change profiles, Google has added a new animation that has surfaced in the recently released Android 14 Beta 3. Pressing on "Switch to new user" reveals a large profile icon with a circular progress bar with the words "Switching to New user" underneath. You can see the animation for yourself thanks to a tweet sent out by journalist Mishaal Rahman.





To use the Multiple Users feature, you need to create a multiple user. Go to Settings > System > Multiple users . Toggle on Allow multiple users and you'll see a menu option to "Add user." A popup appears to alert the phone owner that adding a new user means that the person you're sharing your device with will be able to have their own space for custom Home screens, accounts, apps, settings, and more.





Android 14 Beta 3 has a new animation when switching users.



H/T @friesoft_devpic.twitter.com/Kmejgk7XHs — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 8, 2023





While the animation is new, it isn't that much different than the current animation used with the profile switcher on Android 13. And it shouldn't be the incentive for you to join the Android 14 Beta program since there are a few glitches here and there besides the broken sharing system that we've reported on . But if you have a Pixel 4a (5G) or later and want to join the Android 14 Beta Program anyway, go to www.google.com/android/beta or click on this link



