Android 13 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for those with a Pixel 4a or newer model

Google adds a new Battery Health feature to certain Pixel models



Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now!



Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy!

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat!

Google also includes some tips on how to extend the life of the battery that powers your Pixel phone. These include:

Enable Adaptive Charging: Adaptive Charging increases the lifespan of your battery which improves battery health.

Update to the latest software: Make sure your Pixel device is using the latest version of Android OS whenever available.

Find the best charging adapters: Pick out a charger that matches both the power requirement and the charging standard.





The feature could become available to users of the Pixel 4a and later when the December Quarterly Feature drop is released. That could take place on December 5th, the first Monday of the month. Google traditionally disseminates Pixel updates on the first Monday of a new month. It is also possible that the feature will be limited to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro since it has not appeared yet on our Pixel 6 Pro updated to Android 13 QPR1 beta 2.





Before you join the beta program, you need to understand that since the software is considered unstable, it can stop apps from working and limit the performance of your phone. If the Pixel you plan on running the beta on is your daily driver, just keep this is mind.

Here is how you can join the Android 13 QPR1 beta program







Settings > System > System update . To join the Android 13 QPR1 beta program go to www.google.com/android/beta or tap here . Click on the box that reads "View your eligible devices." You will be taken to a page that has an image of the Pixel model you own. Underneath is a box that says "Opt in." Tap that button and within 24 hours (usually it is immediately) you will receive an OTA update at





Once installed, you can leave the beta program by following the above directions except that the box under the image of your phone will say "Opt out." If you tap on that, you will receive another OTA update that will bring you back to the public version of Android 13. It will, however, force you to wipe all of the data off of your phone.



