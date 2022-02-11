Android 13 will help you get software updates for Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband more quickly

Android 13 will help you get software updates for Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband more quickly0
Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband could become mainline modules in Android 13
Mainline modules are a part of Android's Project Mainline which pretty much lets Google take control of important framework components and system applications so the company can deliver new features and security updates for those components without waiting for OEMs to roll out a software update.
Now, Google has just dropped the first Android 13 developer preview (which is not yet a stable beta version, so it is recommended for installation only for developers so far), and it has given some glimpses of the changes coming with Android 13.
One of them is a small change, but quite critical, that will reportedly be coming with Android 13, and this will make it possible for you to receive Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband updates in a timely manner, despite your phone manufacturer.
Mainline modules can be updated through the Google Play Services framework and the Google Play Store, and Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband stacks will be a part of those with the next-gen operating system update, according to Mishaal Rahman's deep dive into Android 13's first developer preview. Thanks to this change, you will be able to get updates on these two features as quickly as possible.
Additionally, Rahman's post reveals that Google is working on adding features such as support for the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard to Android 13's Bluetooth stack. For the Ultra-wideband stack, the company is working on adding a new Jetpack Library and a reference HAL, which basically means that the expansion of the use of UWB hardware can serve for new software features. In other others, this should mean more software features can be added that benefit from the UWB hardware of the phone.
Android 13 will roll out updated privacy controls and a new Photo picker API
As we reported recently, more information about Android 13 should be announced during Google's annual I/O conference.
So far, we know that Android 13 will be getting themed app icons, which is a feature that will enhance the dynamic theming of your OS and will pretty much make the app icons tinted to inherit the coloring of the wallpaper you have chosen and the colors present at other places across the user interface.
On top of that, a new Photo picker tool with Android 13 will help users select media files without needing to grant the app access to the entire media library. This feature will be great for security and privacy. The Android 13 developer preview 1 also showcases a new Wi-Fi permission feature that should help minimize location data usage, again for privacy and security.
The first developer preview also shows new Quick Settings tiles and a Quick settings placement API. The Quick Settings feature helps you change some settings for your phone from above the notification drawer. However, this can be confusing sometimes as you find a new quick setting that you can add from an app that you didn't know had a quick settings toggle. Now, Android 13 will be looking to help with that, and a new tile placement API will allow the app to prompt you with a button to add a custom tile to the quick settings.