Remote Play now lets you pair DualSense Controller with an Android phone



Remote Play has been a fun feature of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles for a while, allowing you to play your PS games remotely from a different device. As long as you've got a stable Wi-Fi connection, Remote Play should work from a Mac, PC, laptop, smartphone, or a second PS5 or PS4. Technically, Remote Play was born with the PlayStation 3, but it only worked with a second PlayStation-branded device (such as a PlayStation Vita, or PlayStation Portable—ah, the good old days).





However, PlayStation 5 brought a brand new controller into the picture, the DualSense Wireless, which features immersive haptic feedback, a built-in microphone, dynamic adaptive triggers, and other brand new additions.





As of today, owners of the PS5 and a DualSense Wireless controller will finally be able to pair it with their Android 12 smartphone through the PS Remote Play app, bringing nearly all the controller features right to their handset.

Android Police Technically, asdiscovered, the DualSense Wireless controller can also be paired with a phone running Android 11 as well, but some of the most attractive features will be lost, such as rumble support, touchpad, LED's, and independent control over the left and right actuators.





It should be noted that while you don't need to be at home to use Remote Play, you do need a stable Wi-Fi connection—the feature will not work over a cellular connection, such as LTE or 5G.





If you're one of the lucky few who have been able to get their hands on the elusive Playstation 5 (at least, it's rather elusive in the United States), you should be able to go ahead and enjoy the new Remote Play support for Android 12 with your new DualSense Wireless controller (as well as the newly integrated DualShock 4 features) right away.