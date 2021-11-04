The new Material You Google Drive widget appears on Android 12

Google Drive widget gets suggested files on Android 12

The "Suggested files" widget shows a search field that opens the app and keyboard, with a "Search in Drive" interface. Next to this option, you will find an upload button that allows you to choose what to upload from your phone, and below, there is a list of a few documents that you recently edited and "often open around this time".



The widget can take the entire screen and the list with the suggested files won't need scrolling in this case, or it can also be shrunk down to a compact 3x2, and the search text hint will adjust accordingly to the size you've chosen. Additionally, when you change the size, you can also tap the bottom-right pencil button to change the Google Account you're currently using.





Material You, Android 12, and the new widgets

Recently, we reported on another widget getting improvements with Android 12 and Material You: the Google Weather home-screen widget. It now has the Material You look, and has come with new compact sizes and more information displayed on it at a glance. It now shows an hourly weather forecast and now defaults to 4x2 on the preview page. This size option, as well as the 5x2 one, can give you a four-hour forecast and a weather condition summary, and it has a "More on weather.com" button at the very bottom of it.







