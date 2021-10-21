Which Pixel phones will get Android 12?





Even during the launch on Tuesday, the Android 12 update prompt had already started appearing on some of our Pixel phones. And as we found out, unsurprisingly, the most recent Android iteration will be hitting Pixel devices first.





But will all Pixel phones be receiving the update? What about the older models? As is to be expected, there is a limit on how far back a new software update is able to be stretched due to compatibility issues.





And unfortunately, it doesn't stretch all the way to the first Pixel released in 2016—or the second, for that matter. Here is an exhaustive list of all the current Pixel phones that are getting Android 12.





Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 4

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3





Naturally, the new Pixel 6 ships with Android 12 straight out of the box, but the update has already been released to all (or nearly all) the rest of the Pixel phone models.



So if you own any of the above handsets, that means you should already have received (or be receiving any time now) the prompt to download Android 12 onto your mobile. It took five beta versions, as well as an AOSP version to get the final iteration fully polished for release, and here it is at last!





If you want to see if you have access to Android 12 on your Pixel yet, you can go to Settings > System Update.





We've already tried Android 12 on Pixel, and you should too





As some of you may be aware, Pixels were from the very beginning meant to showcase Android at its best. And while the Pixel series never gained as much popularity as the big players in the smartphone market, it remains the original and most efficient container for running stock Android. Here's our detailed Android 12 review





This year, the Pixel 6 even came with a Pixel-exclusive Material You wallpaper feature, although that will also eventually reach other Android phones.





How many years of updates does Pixel 6 get?





Now, there's major software upgrades (usually annual), and smaller security updates and patches. Google has said that like its previous phones, the Pixel 6 is getting 3 years of major upgrades, meaning it should run Android 15 when it rolls around.





However, the Pixel 6—and older Pixels—will continue receiving routine patches for 2 more years after that. So don't worry: the shiny new phone won't become obsolete for a good 5 years at least, and probably well more than that!



