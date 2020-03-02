Android 11 alerts you when you've made a common charging mistake
A feature coming to Android 11 will help Android users know whether they have their handset properly aligned on a wireless charging pad. A Reddit poster (via 9to5Google) mentioned this in a post. On the bottom of the handset's screen, the words "Realign phone to charge wirelessly" will alert the user that he or she needs to reposition the device on the pad.
How does this feature work? 9to5 Google has a theory that makes sense. When the battery is charging wirelessly at a rate that is slower than it should be, the assumption is that the handset is not aligned correctly on the wireless charging pad. That results in the warning showing up at the bottom of the screen. With a Qi-compatible phone and pad, the battery can still receive some power even if the handset is incorrectly positioned or has been somehow bumped off of the right spot.
