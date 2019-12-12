Apple iPhone might have escaped import tax in the nick of time
Reuters, citing unnamed sources, said today that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on the "first phase" to de-escalate the trade war between the two countries. As a result of the agreement, Apple iPhone units imported from China might not be subject to the 15% import tax that was scheduled to begin on December 15th. While the device is designed in the states, the majority of units are assembled in China; 40% of global iPhone shipments are made from the U.S.
Apple CEO Tim Cook successfully played the "Samsung card" with the President
That the iPhone has avoided the tariff might be a coincidence, but Apple CEO Tim Cook does have an unusual relationship with President Trump. Back in August, Cook explained to Trump how tariffs against Apple's handset could end up helping Samsung by allowing the Korean outfit to beat Apple on price. After all, Samsung is not required to pay an import tax on its products shipped to the U.S. Three months later, the president said that he might exempt Apple from paying tariffs on its products made in China parroting back Cook's thoughts. "The problem we have is you have Samsung," Trump stated. "It’s a great company but it’s a competitor of Apple, and it’s not fair if, because we have a trade deal with Korea - we made a great trade deal with South Korea - but we have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung."
The president has several times incorrectly stated that the Chinese are paying millions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury as a result of the tariffs. But the tariffs are merely an import tax that actually impacts American companies and consumers. The former pay the tax and either take a cut in their profit margin as a result or they have consumers pay by raising prices. Trump himself admitted as such by pushing back the 15% import tax on the iPhone, which was supposed to begin in September. At the time, the president said that this was done so that the U.S. economy wouldn't be harmed during the holiday shopping season. If China was paying millions to the U.S. as a result of the tariffs, as Trump stated, delaying the imposition of them would have been counter-intuitive.
Experts believe that if Trump doesn't sign off on this "first phase" agreement, China will suspend talks until after the next U.S. presidential election next November.
