Do a majority of Americans think that Android or iOS phones have a better battery life?

For most smartphone users, the battery life of their phones is important because no battery life equals no phone. For such an important component, the typical user has no idea about the battery powering his or her phone. Payless Power conducted a survey of 1,010 Americans to see what they know about the power source on the devices they carry with them at all times. For example, 55% of users have no idea what materials are used to make smartphone batteries. Android users (48%) knew the correct answer more than iPhone users (42%).





While 28% of both iPhone and Android users said that a smartphone battery's impact on the environment had no effect on which phone they purchased, 56% of Americans said that they were willing to pay extra for a phone using sustainable batteries.





For iPhone users, disposing of an old smartphone was easier than for Android users. That's because iPhones tend to hold their value more than Android phones allowing 60% of iPhone users to get rid of an older model by trading it in for a new model. Only 39% of Android users trade in their older phones as a way to dispose of them. Android owners are more apt to store their old phones at home (32% vs. 22% for iPhone owners), Recycle them (22% vs, 14% of iPhone owners), or throw them away (8% vs. 4% of iPhone users).



The survey showed that more iPhone users (31%) notice a decline in their battery's performance after the first 12 months than Android users (27%). That's a very interesting question with a response that might surprise some. In the same vein, 18% said that they switched smartphone brands due to issues with the longevity of the battery on their handset. I can say that this is one of the main reasons why I switched from my Pixel 6 Pro to return to my iPhone 11 Pro Max and then bought an iPhone 15 Pro Max









22% of Android users came from an iPhone to get better battery life while only 15% of iPhone users came from an Android phone in order to experience longer battery life. 49% said that they never switched smartphone brands because of battery life and 33% said that they would never switch brands. Of the latter, 38% of iPhone users said they would never switch while 27% of Android users said the same thing.





We've all experienced that nervous feeling when we are out and about and our phone's battery life keeps ticking lower. 5% start feeling this when their battery life reaches 50%. 22% get nervous with 30%-49% battery life. The largest number of users getting worried, 41%, came when the battery was in the 15%-29% range. Strangely, fewer are concerned (32%) when they have less than 15% of their battery life available.



To prove that AI has yet to fully catch on among the public, 75% of smartphone users said that they would delete an AI-based app if it improved their battery life. 25% said that they would keep the app.



