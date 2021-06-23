$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Processors

The Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics to power a Vivo smartphone

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 23, 2021, 5:10 AM
0
According to a reliable tipster on Weibo, the new Exynos chip made by Samsung in collaboration with AMD will not be exclusive to Galaxy devices.

The upcoming Exynos 2200 processor that wants to rival both the Apple A and M-series chips is to power a Vivo device. It is unclear whether this device will be a phone, foldable or a tablet, and whether it will launch this year.

The fact that Vivo plans such a device isn’t surprising. The company is one of the few smartphone manufacturers, other than Samsung, to use Samsung Exynos processors in its products. Recently, the company announced a new phone called the Vivo Y70t, which is powered by an Exynos 880 processor. Other companies that use Samsung silicon on some of their devices are Motorola and Meizu.


The Exynos 2200, will use an AMD GPU, which was confirmed by Samsung back in January. This should increase its graphics performance by 30% compared to the current Exynos 2100. Variable rate shading will be present in the new processor. This is a feature that increases rendering performance and quality by varying the shading rate for different regions of the frame. Another feature of the Exynos 2200 is ray tracing, which is a rendering technique for 3D games that generates an image by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image plane and simulating the effects of its encounters with virtual objects.

Samsung and AMD partnered back in 2019 to work on new GPU architecture for mobile devices. Samsung wanted to upgrade from its current Arm Mali GPU, which lacks performance in comparison to competitor Qualcomm’s GPUs.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22-series will probably be powered by the new Exynos 2200 too, with the flagship smartphone series expected to come in early 2022. Previously, the company stuck to Snapdragon processors when it came to the US and Chinese markets. Samsung strives to have only self-made processors in its devices, just like Apple. There are rumors that this will include Samsung's laptops as well.

