Amazon's Ultra HD-capable Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are deeply discounted for all





Like every other Prime Day 2023 deal, both offered in advance of and during the big summer sale of July 11 and 12, these came with one very important condition, requiring a Prime subscription from all cash-strapped shoppers.

Fire TV Stick 4K Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 5, 8GB Storage, 1.5GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.7GHz CPU, 650MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included $23 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 6, 8GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.8GHz CPU, 750MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included $25 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





If that proved too inconvenient for you, the exact same streaming devices are once again available at huge discounts, only this time you don't have to jump through any hoops whatsoever to take advantage of the killer deals.





Normally priced at $49.99 and $54.99 respectively, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max can currently be had for around 45 percent less than that by anyone and everyone. These are slightly smaller discounts than the ones exclusively available for Prime members recently, but they still take 23 and 25 bucks off the aforementioned list prices respectively, making the two ultra-high-end and ultra-high-definition sticks too cheap to turn your back on.





Both devices come with Dolby Vision support in addition to 4K Ultra HD video streaming capabilities, mind you, as well as Live View Picture-in-Picture functionality, Dolby Atmos audio technology, and a handy Alexa voice remote bundled in at no extra charge.





The differences between the two models are a little bit of extra RAM, a slightly faster processor, and high-performance Wi-Fi 6 support on the Max (compared to Wi-Fi 5 for the non-Max variant), which is definitely enough to warrant the tiny $3 premium of the higher-end Fire TV Stick right now.





Incredibly enough, Amazon's latest deals have brought the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at the same price as the Fire TV Stick Lite and the Fire TV Stick 4K lower than both the "regular" Fire TV Stick and that entry-level Lite model. So, no, you should definitely not miss these outstanding money-saving opportunities unlikely to return anytime soon after presumably expiring in a matter of days (at most).