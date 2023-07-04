Amazon UK slashes prices for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With its fantastic 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED Dolby Vision display and a handful of high-end specs, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro provides an incredible scrolling and gaming experience. The device makes a worthy rival to Samsung tablets. And yet, it might have put you off with its price when it first came out. In such a case, you’d be pleased to know that it can now be yours with a fantastic discount from Amazon UK.
There’s every reason to be tempted by this deal. For one thing, Amazon UK hasn’t offered a better price for this tablet. Then again, you’d have to be okay with buying the device with 256GB of internal storage. Having any color preferences might cost you the opportunity to save big, as the high-end Lenovo tablet only comes in Storm Grey.
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro isn’t only good for gaming, too. It sports a cool Anti Fingerprint display feature that ensures you don’t leave fingerprints on the screen. The device also lets you experience cinematic audio with its JBL quad-speaker system. With its all-day battery life and pen, you can use it as the perfect note-taking device.
Amazon currently allows you to save a whopping 25% when buying this awesome tablet by Lenovo. To our knowledge, the product has seen this substantial discount only once before. Pulling the trigger just got more irresistible, right?
There’s every reason to be tempted by this deal. For one thing, Amazon UK hasn’t offered a better price for this tablet. Then again, you’d have to be okay with buying the device with 256GB of internal storage. Having any color preferences might cost you the opportunity to save big, as the high-end Lenovo tablet only comes in Storm Grey.
With its bright display and top-end Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro should provide a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. It comes alongside the Lenovo Precision Pen 3. And if you want to step up your game a notch, you can connect a Bluetooth controller to your tablet and get the most out of your favorite titles.
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro isn’t only good for gaming, too. It sports a cool Anti Fingerprint display feature that ensures you don’t leave fingerprints on the screen. The device also lets you experience cinematic audio with its JBL quad-speaker system. With its all-day battery life and pen, you can use it as the perfect note-taking device.
Things that are NOT allowed: