Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Amazon UK slashes prices for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK slashes prices for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
With its fantastic 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED Dolby Vision display and a handful of high-end specs, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro provides an incredible scrolling and gaming experience. The device makes a worthy rival to Samsung tablets. And yet, it might have put you off with its price when it first came out. In such a case, you’d be pleased to know that it can now be yours with a fantastic discount from Amazon UK.

Amazon currently allows you to save a whopping 25% when buying this awesome tablet by Lenovo. To our knowledge, the product has seen this substantial discount only once before. Pulling the trigger just got more irresistible, right?

Grab the Lenovo P12 Pro with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 at 25% less!

The Lenovo P12 Pro now comes with a generous discount from Amazon UK. You can grab the fantastic tablet for 25% less than its usual price. Incredibly thin and with a beatiful 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED display, it's a worthy addition to every tech collection. Get it with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and enjoy your savings!
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


There’s every reason to be tempted by this deal. For one thing, Amazon UK hasn’t offered a better price for this tablet. Then again, you’d have to be okay with buying the device with 256GB of internal storage. Having any color preferences might cost you the opportunity to save big, as the high-end Lenovo tablet only comes in Storm Grey.

With its bright display and top-end Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro should provide a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. It comes alongside the Lenovo Precision Pen 3. And if you want to step up your game a notch, you can connect a Bluetooth controller to your tablet and get the most out of your favorite titles.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro isn’t only good for gaming, too. It sports a cool Anti Fingerprint display feature that ensures you don’t leave fingerprints on the screen. The device also lets you experience cinematic audio with its JBL quad-speaker system. With its all-day battery life and pen, you can use it as the perfect note-taking device.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Anker's hot new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are already on sale at a nice discount
Anker's hot new Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds are already on sale at a nice discount
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Some iPhones are slowing down and you can blame Apple: 4GB vs 6GB RAM iPhone test
Some iPhones are slowing down and you can blame Apple: 4GB vs 6GB RAM iPhone test
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
You can now gift an Amazon Gift Card with a limited-edition mini Prime van
You can now gift an Amazon Gift Card with a limited-edition mini Prime van
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless