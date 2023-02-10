Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Samsung Android Software updates
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.

Samsung has improved its software support tremendously in recent years. Its new phones are promised four operating system updates, a year more than Google's Pixel phones, and five years of security support. The company also deploys monthly updates in a timely manner.

The Android Developer Preview gives an early look at the next iteration of Android. Android 14 will continue to improve the large screen experience, allow users to scale up the font to 200 percent for better readability, improve battery life, and enable more customization.

The developer beta is basically meant for app makers. The official release is expected sometime in August.

Samsung's Android 14 will be overlaid with One UI 6. The beta program began in August last year, but Samsung may kick it off earlier this year. In any case, here are the Samsung phones and tablets that will be eligible for Android 14.

Galaxy S smartphones


Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23+
Galaxy S23
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Galaxy S21+
Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z foldable phones


Galaxy Z Fold 4
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy Z Fold 3
Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series mid-tier phones


Galaxy A73
Galaxy A72
Galaxy A53
Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)
Galaxy A33
Galaxy A23
Galaxy A14
Galaxy A13
Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M series budget phones


Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M33 5G
Galaxy M23

Galaxy Xcover series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy tablets


Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8+
Galaxy Tab S8

The Galaxy S23 series will probably be the first to get Android 14 and the rollout will begin in October.

