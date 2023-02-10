These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.





Samsung has improved its software support tremendously in recent years. Its new phones are promised four operating system updates, a year more than Google's Pixel phones, and five years of security support. The company also deploys monthly updates in a timely manner.





The Android Developer Preview gives an early look at the next iteration of Android. Android 14 will continue to improve the large screen experience, allow users to scale up the font to 200 percent for better readability, improve battery life, and enable more customization.









Samsung's Android 14 will be overlaid with One UI 6. The beta program began in August last year, but Samsung may kick it off earlier this year. In any case, here are the Samsung phones and tablets that will be eligible for Android 14

Galaxy S smartphones

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z foldable phones

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series mid-tier phones

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M series budget phones

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy Xcover series Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy tablets





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8





The Galaxy S23 series will probably be the first to get Android 14 and the rollout will begin in October.



