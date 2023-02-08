Amazon UK is running some of the best British Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals to date

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
If you live in the UK and want to pick up one of the best Android tablets around at one of the lowest possible prices before Valentine's Day... there's obviously not a lot of time left to do that.

But Amazon's British branch can quickly hook you up with a discounted Galaxy Tab S7 FEif you place your order right away. This is of course not Samsung's latest or greatest iPad Pro alternative, seeing daylight almost two years ago more as an oversized rival to Apple's "regular" iPad and iPad Air.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi)

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 12.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen, Aluminum Unibody Design, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Black and Silver Colors, S Pen Included, Three-Year Warranty
£160 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi)

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 12.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen, Aluminum Unibody Design, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Light Green Color Only, S Pen Included, Three-Year Warranty
£160 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 12.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen, Aluminum Unibody Design, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Three-Year Warranty
£160 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 12.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen, Aluminum Unibody Design, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Three-Year Warranty
£160 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

With a 12.4-inch screen in tow and middling overall specifications, this bad boy is normally significantly cheaper than even the smallest member of the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 family, at £579 and up.

If you hurry, you can reduce that list price by a very cool 160 quid in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only variant with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB RAM count. Digital hoarders and heavy multitaskers, meanwhile, are looking at spending just £40 more on a 128/6GB configuration with no cellular connectivity that's erroneously listed at a "typical" price of £559 on Amazon UK.

Instead, Samsung, for instance, is typically (and currently) charging £619 for that particular non-5G-enabled Tab S7 FE model, bringing Amazon's markdown up to the same £160 slashed off the most affordable version of this jumbo-sized mid-ranger with Android 13 software onboard (after a recent update).

Amazon UK is offering excellent discounts of £160 on 5G-capable Galaxy Tab S7 FE units with both 64 and 128GB storage as well, and although none of these deals are completely unprecedented, they're certainly rare and hard to beat.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) comes with Samsung's signature S Pen bundled in at no extra cost across the board, as well as decent Snapdragon 750 processing power, excellent dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio enhancements, stellar battery life, and a decidedly premium aluminum unibody construction. 

Are you looking at the best budget tablet available right now in the UK? That's definitely not an easy title to stamp to any specific device, but you can absolutely make a case in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE's favor at these reduced prices.
