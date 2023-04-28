Superb Amazon UK discount slashes £100 off the new Galaxy A34 5G

We recently reviewed Samsung's new and perfectly-priced Galaxy A34 5G , and found it to be a fantastic bargain with its big 120Hz display, flagship-like design, capable camera with 2x zoom, and perhaps more importantly - 4 years of guaranteed software support and 5 years of security patches. This phone is definitely worth anyone's consideration, especially at its low price.





But even better, now Amazon UK is offering the Silver version of the 256GB Galaxy A34 model for a clean £100 off! No conditions to worry about, just a very simple (and welcome) discount that makes an affordable beast of a smartphone even cheaper to get!





Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Now 25% OFF at Amazon UK Get the 6.6-inch Galaxy A34 5G in Silver color, with 256GB of storage for £100 off right now. Fully unlocked, big battery, big screen! £100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





The model here is fully unlocked, and comes with a beefy 3-year extended warranty from Samsung





Did we mention its display is also Super AMOLED, and with insane peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits? Indeed, we're looking at a modern flagship killer from most angles, and at its current price after the discount, it's basically a budget flagship.





You can learn more about this phone and see camera samples from it in our full Galaxy A34 review , but here are the basics: Samsung released the Galaxy A34 just recently in March 2023, along a bigger model, the A54.





The A34 comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, which is also twice as smooth as the average phone display, at 120Hz. In addition, the variant above comes with 256GB of storage, which is more than enough for the average user, and is likely going to fit all the music, movies, downloaded YouTube Premium vidoes, and shows you may want.





As for its camera, the Galaxy A34 packs a triple rear camera system, featuring a capable 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, which is a given nowadays, and a 5 MP macro. Especially for its price, we found that the A34 can take great photos even in low light conditions, during nighttime.





Feel free to learn more in our review, or head on over to our dedicated articles about the specific features of it, and its bigger brother - the A54:







